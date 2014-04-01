FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts because of unseasonal rains damage crop. TUAR * Tuar varieties zoomed up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid restricted supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in overseas tuar prices also boosted sentiment. * Masoor varieties too reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,300-10,000, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,190-2,850 2,120-2,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,250 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,800 3,500-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,950 2,800-2,950 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,200-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,700-10,900 Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,700 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 5,900-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,000 5,700-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,550 4,350-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,500-4,600 Tuar Black 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800 Masoor dal best 6,100-6,200 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,400 5,700-6,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-6,000 4,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-13,500 12,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-9,000 6,500-9,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (103.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)