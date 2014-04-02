Nagpur, Apr 2 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, weak overseas supply and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders amid arrival from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market in absence of buyers amid ample supply from producing regions. * Moong and Udid varieties touched to a record high on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid restricted supply from producing regions. Poor crop reports of these commonly used commodities also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,500, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,300-2,900 2,180-2,840 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,300-4,400 4,240-4,380 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,750 3,600-3,700 Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900 Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,550 4,400-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar Black 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800 Masoor dal best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,000-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,200 9,500-9,800 Moong dal super best 9,200-9,500 8,800-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,700 8,200-8,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,700-9,600 8,400-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,700-6,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 4,800-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-6,000 4,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-13,500 12,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-9,000 6,500-9,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)