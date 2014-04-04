Nagpur, Apr 4 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses, increased overseas supply and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid increased demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Major rice varieties jacked up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,500, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,700-2,800 2,300-2,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,220-4,300 4,300-4,440 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Desi gram Raw 2,900-3,000 2,850-2,950 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900 Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,600 4,450-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar Black 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800 Masoor dal best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,200 9,800-10,200 Moong dal super best 9,200-9,500 9,200-9,500 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,700-9,600 8,700-9,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,800 2,600-2,700 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,200-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,600-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,100 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,800 5,300-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-13,500 12,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-9,000 6,500-9,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,000-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius (104.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)