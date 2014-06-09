Nagpur, June 9 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on renewed demand from South-based millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties moved down in open market on poor buying support from healthy arrival from producing regions. * Masoor and Moong varieties suffered heavily in open market here in poor demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,400-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,800-9,500, Gram - 2,100-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,100-3,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,170-2,550 2,100-2,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,850-4,270 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-3,800 3,850-4,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,300-3,500 3,500-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,100-3,200 3,300-3,400 Desi gram Raw 2,250-2,350 2,450-2,550 Gram Filter new 2,900-3,100 3,200-3,400 Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,500 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,200 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,800 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,500 5,300-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,350-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,150-4,250 4,250-4,350 Tuar Black 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,400-10,000 9,700-10,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 9,000-9,500 Moong dal super best 8,100-8,500 8,400-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,800 8,500-9,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 8,200-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,900 3,900-4,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,400 4,900-5,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,100-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,700-2,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,400 4,600-5,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.3 degree Celsius (117.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)