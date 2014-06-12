Nagpur, June 12 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on renewed demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in gram on NCDEX, weak overseas arrival and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar Fataka best and medium varieties recovered in open market on increased demand from local traders amid restricted supply from millers. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal firmed up in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,400-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,800-9,500, Gram - 2,100-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,100-3,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,000-2,352 1,970 -2,250 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,500-4,145 3,500-4,100 Moong Auction 4,600-5,000 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Desi gram Raw 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Gram Filter new 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Gram Kabuli 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Gram Pink 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,150-4,250 Tuar Black 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,400-10,000 9,400-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 8,100-8,500 8,400-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,900-4,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,800-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.4 degree Celsius (108.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (81.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)