Nagpur, June 13 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices. Reports about delay in monsoon in Maharashtra also activated stockists, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. TUAR * Tuar varieties remained steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Rice HMT Shriram reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,400-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,800-9,500, Gram - 2,100-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,100-3,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,000-2,550 2,000-2,390 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,700-4,150 Moong Auction n.a. 4,600-5,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,000-3,100 3,100-3,200 Desi gram Raw 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Gram Filter new 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Gram Kabuli 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Gram Pink 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,150-4,250 Tuar Black 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,400-10,000 9,400-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 8,100-8,500 8,400-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,900 4,200-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,800-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)