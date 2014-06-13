Nagpur, June 13 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions. Healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from
South-based millers also pushed up prices. Reports about delay in monsoon in Maharashtra also
activated stockists, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram mill quality reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-
taking selling by stockists at higher level.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties remained steady in open market here on subdued demand from local
traders amid ample stock in ready position.
* Rice HMT Shriram reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid
good supply from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 6,500-6,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,400-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,800-9,500, Gram - 2,100-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,100-3,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,000-2,550 2,000-2,390
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,700-4,150
Moong Auction n.a. 4,600-5,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,000-3,100 3,100-3,200
Desi gram Raw 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300
Gram Filter new 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Gram Kabuli 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200
Gram Pink 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900
Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400
Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,150-4,250
Tuar Black 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900
Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,400-10,000 9,400-10,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Moong dal super best 8,100-8,500 8,400-9,000
Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,800 8,200-8,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,900 4,200-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,800-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)