Nagpur, June 16 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local millers amid restricted supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reports about delay in monsoon arrival in Vidarbha also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid healthy supply from millers. * Moong varieties sharp downfall in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,000-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,000-3,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,050-2,500 2,130-2,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,700-4,170 Moong Auction n.a. 4,600-5,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,500-3,600 3,700-3,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,100-3,300 3,300-3,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,800-2,900 3,000-3,100 Desi gram Raw 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Gram Filter new 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Gram Kabuli 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Gram Pink 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,400 6,300-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,900-6,100 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,500-5,700 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,400 5,200-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,100-4,200 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,100 4,150-4,250 Tuar Black 7,400-7,700 7,600-7,900 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,900-9,600 9,100-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,300-8,700 8,600-9,000 Moong dal super best 7,600-8,000 7,900-8,400 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-8,300 8,000-8,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,900 4,100-4,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,800-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.7 degree Celsius (101.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.1 degree Celsius (80.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.1 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)