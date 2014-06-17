Nagpur, June 17 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local millers amid weak
supply from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, weak overseas supply, healthy rise in Madhya
Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply
from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
* Major rice varieties recovered strongly in open market on renewed marriage season
demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh
and Madhya Pradesh. Reports about delay in monsoon arrival here also activated
stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,000-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,000-3,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,050-2,440 2,000-2,400
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,800-4,250 3,700-4,170
Moong Auction n.a. 4,600-5,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Desi gram Raw 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Gram Filter new 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Gram Kabuli 8,000-10,000 8,200-10,200
Gram Pink 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900
Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400
Tuar Gavarani 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Tuar Black 7,400-7,700 7,400-7,700
Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,900-9,600 8,900-9,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,300-8,700 8,300-8,700
Moong dal super best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000
Moong dal Chilka 7,700-8,300 7,700-8,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,600-3,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,100-4,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.7 degree Celsius (105.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 11.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)