Nagpur, June 18 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains yesterday evening. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and renewed buying support from South-based millers also jacked prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor weak in restricted trading activity. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported a marginal rise in open market here on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. * Watana green best zoomed up in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,000-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,000-3,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,000-2,490 2,000-2,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,250 Moong Auction n.a. 4,600-5,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Desi gram Raw 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Gram Filter new 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Gram Kabuli 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Gram Pink 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Tuar Gavarani 4,150-4,250 4,100-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Tuar Black 7,400-7,700 7,400-7,700 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,900-9,600 8,900-9,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,300-8,700 8,300-8,700 Moong dal super best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-8,300 7,700-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,800 5,000-5,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.1 degree Celsius (106.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 14.9 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)