Nagpur, June 20 Gram and moong prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply here on poor demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Monsoon arrival reports in Vidarbha, fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Watana green quoted weak in open market on poor demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,000-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,000-3,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,090-2,415 2,130-2,460 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,100 Moong Auction 4,400-4,700 4,600-5,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Desi gram Raw 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Gram Filter new 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Gram Kabuli 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Gram Pink 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,150-4,250 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Tuar Black 7,400-7,700 7,400-7,700 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600 Moong dal super best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-8,300 7,700-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,700 5,200-5,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)