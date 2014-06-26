Nagpur, June 26 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed demand from local millers amid thin supply
from producing regions. Delay monsoon arrival in Vidarbha, weak overseas supply and healthy rise
in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders
amid increased overseas supply.
TUAR
* Tuar fataka best and medium varieties recovered strongly in open market on good
marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers.
* Lakhodi dal reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid release of stock
from stockists.
* Rice Chinnor quoted higher in open market on good demand from local traders amid
weak supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,000-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,000-3,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,120-2,500 2,070-2,390
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,840-4,150 3,800-4,100
Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Desi gram Raw 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,700
Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,200-6,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,850 5,600-5,850
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Tuar Black 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Moong dal super best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000
Moong dal Chilka 7,700-8,300 7,700-8,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,700 5,100-5,700
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,800-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.3 degree Celsius (104.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)