Nagpur, June 26 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Delay monsoon arrival in Vidarbha, weak overseas supply and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid increased overseas supply. TUAR * Tuar fataka best and medium varieties recovered strongly in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. * Lakhodi dal reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. * Rice Chinnor quoted higher in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,000-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,000-3,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,120-2,500 2,070-2,390 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,840-4,150 3,800-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Desi gram Raw 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,700 Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,200-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,850 5,600-5,850 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Tuar Black 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Moong dal super best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-8,300 7,700-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,700 5,100-5,700 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,800-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.3 degree Celsius (104.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)