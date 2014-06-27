Nagpur, June 27 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices, delay in this season's arrival because of monsoon delay and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality and desi gram raw jacked up in open market here on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand amid ample stock in ready segment. * Wheat mill quality showed firm tendency in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,000-2,200, Gram Super best bold - 3,000-3,300 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,140-2,500 2,060-2,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,600-4,350 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,900-3,000 2,850-2,950 Desi gram Raw 2,400-2,850 2,300-2,800 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,850 5,600-5,850 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Tuar Black 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Moong dal super best 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-8,300 7,700-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,700 5,100-5,700 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,500-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,800-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (102.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)