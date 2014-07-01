Nagpur, July 1 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local millers amid thin arrival
from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh, repeated enquiries from South-based millers
and no sign of monsoon arrival in Maharashtra said to be the reasons for upward trend in these
commodities, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered further in open market on increased buying support from
local traders amid thin supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready segment.
* Moong varieties quoted down in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level.
* Rice HMT and rice Chinnor recovered strongly in open market on good marriage season
demand from local traders amid thin restricted supply from producing regions like
Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,100-2,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,100-3,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,250-2,660 2,200-2,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,380-4,475 3,710-4,380
Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,700
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Desi gram Raw 2,700-3,000 2,700-2,900
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500
Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Tuar Black 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900
Masoor dal best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Masoor dal medium 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,200-9,000 8,400-9,200
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,700-8,000 7,800-8,200
Moong dal super best 7,400-7,800 7,500-8,000
Moong dal Chilka 7,500-8,100 7,700-8,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,600-8,900 7,800-9,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,900-5,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,550-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,400-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 4,800-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (103.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.1 degree Celsius (78.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)