Nagpur, July 1 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local millers amid thin arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh, repeated enquiries from South-based millers and no sign of monsoon arrival in Maharashtra said to be the reasons for upward trend in these commodities, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered further in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. * Moong varieties quoted down in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Rice HMT and rice Chinnor recovered strongly in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid thin restricted supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,100-2,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,100-3,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,250-2,660 2,200-2,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,380-4,475 3,710-4,380 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,700 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Desi gram Raw 2,700-3,000 2,700-2,900 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Black 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Masoor dal best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Masoor dal medium 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,200-9,000 8,400-9,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,700-8,000 7,800-8,200 Moong dal super best 7,400-7,800 7,500-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,500-8,100 7,700-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,600-8,900 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,800 3,800-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,900-5,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,550-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,400-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 4,800-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (103.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.1 degree Celsius (78.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)