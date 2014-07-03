Nagpur, July 3 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered on renewed demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions. Delay in monsoon arrival in Vidarbha, firm trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
weak overseas supply also pushed up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram mill quality and desi gram reported higher in open market on increased buying
from millers amid thin arrival from producing belts. Stockists were reportedly
active because of delay in monsoon arrival.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
* Moong and udid varieties zoomed up in open market increased seasonal demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh
Moong prices also boosted sentiment.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,100-2,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,100-3,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,100-2,690 2,100-2,650
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,400-4,520 3,380-4,475
Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,700
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000
Desi gram Raw 2,750-3,000 2,700-3,000
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500
Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Tuar Black 7,700-8,000 7,700-7,800
Masoor dal best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Masoor dal medium 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,500-9,300 8,200-9,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,900-8,300 7,700-8,000
Moong dal super best 7,700-8,100 7,400-7,800
Moong dal Chilka 7,500-8,500 7,500-8,100
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,600-8,900 7,800-9,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,400-7,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,000 6,000-6,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,800 3,900-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,900-5,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,550-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)