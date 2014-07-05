Nagpur, July 5 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down again on poor buying support from local millers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and revival of monsoon in the State also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Green watana recovered strongly in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,100, Tuar dal - 5,700-6,000, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,100-2,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,100-3,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,620 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,850-4,420 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,700 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Desi gram Raw 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Tuar Black 7,700-8,000 7,700-7,800 Masoor dal best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Masoor dal medium 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Moong dal super best 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Moong dal Chilka 7,500-8,500 7,500-8,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,800 3,900-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 4,900-5,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,200 2,500-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.5 degree Celsius (103.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)