Nagpur, July 14 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about poor in this season in all over Vidarbha, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported strong again in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. Stockists were reportedly active because of delay in monsoon in the region. TUAR * Tuar varieties firmed up in open market here on good buying support from local traders. Reports about weak overseas supply also pushed up prices. * Masoor dal shot up in open market on increased demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,400, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,500-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,400-3,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,140-2,780 2,050-2,670 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,850-4,420 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,700 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,800-3,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,300-3,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,250-3,350 3,000-3,100 Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,850 6,400-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,250 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,950 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,800 4,400-4,600 Tuar Black 7,900-8,200 7,700-7,800 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,450 6,100-6,300 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,300 5,900-6,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600 Moong dal super best 8,000-8,600 8,000-8,600 Moong dal Chilka 7,800-8,300 7,800-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,800 4,100-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,300 2,600-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.2 degree Celsius (98.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.7 degree Celsius (78.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 12.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)