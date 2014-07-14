Nagpur, July 14 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid
tight supply from producing regions. Reports about poor in this season in all over Vidarbha,
upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based
millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported strong again in open market on renewed demand from local
traders amid weak supply from millers. Stockists were reportedly active because of
delay in monsoon in the region.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties firmed up in open market here on good buying support from local
traders. Reports about weak overseas supply also pushed up prices.
* Masoor dal shot up in open market on increased demand from local traders amid weak
arrival from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,400, Udid at 6,500-6,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,500-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,400-3,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,140-2,780 2,050-2,670
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,850-4,420
Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,700
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,800-3,900
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,300-3,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,250-3,350 3,000-3,100
Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,850 6,400-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,250 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,950 5,500-5,800
Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,400-4,500
Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,800 4,400-4,600
Tuar Black 7,900-8,200 7,700-7,800
Masoor dal best 6,200-6,450 6,100-6,300
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,300 5,900-6,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600
Moong dal super best 8,000-8,600 8,000-8,600
Moong dal Chilka 7,800-8,300 7,800-8,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,800-9,000 7,800-9,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,800 4,100-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,300 2,600-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.2 degree Celsius (98.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.7 degree Celsius (78.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 12.4 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)