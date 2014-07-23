Nagpur, July 23 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid
weak supply from producing region because of heavy rains since past three days. Notable hike on
NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted prices here, according to
sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered in open market on good demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,400, Udid at 7,000-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,500-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,400-3,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,370-2,810 2,300-2,740
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,350
Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,700
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950
Tuar Gavarani 4,550-4,650 4,500-4,600
Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,850 4,600-4,800
Tuar Black 8,000-8,300 7,900-8,200
Masoor dal best 6,200-6,450 6,200-6,450
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,100 9,500-10,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,700 8,400-8,600
Moong dal super best 8,100-8,700 8,000-8,600
Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,400 7,800-8,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,100 7,800-9,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,300 2,600-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.7 degree Celsius (69.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 140.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Intermittent rains would occur, times heavy. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 25 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Note: There is no reoprt availlable for 22 July.