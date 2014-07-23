Nagpur, July 23 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing region because of heavy rains since past three days. Notable hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,400, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,500-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,400-3,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,370-2,810 2,300-2,740 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,350 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,700 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950 Tuar Gavarani 4,550-4,650 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,850 4,600-4,800 Tuar Black 8,000-8,300 7,900-8,200 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,450 6,200-6,450 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,100 9,500-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,700 8,400-8,600 Moong dal super best 8,100-8,700 8,000-8,600 Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,400 7,800-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,100 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,300 2,600-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.7 degree Celsius (69.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 140.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Intermittent rains would occur, times heavy. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Note: There is no reoprt availlable for 22 July.