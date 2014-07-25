Nagpur, July 25 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Estimate of weak gram production in this season, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties remained steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered strongly in open market here on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Moong Chamki zoomed up again in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,400, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,500-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,400-3,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-2,600 2,410-2,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,700 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Desi gram Raw 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950 Tuar Gavarani 4,600-4,700 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,850 4,600-4,800 Tuar Black 8,000-8,300 7,900-8,200 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,450 6,200-6,450 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,100 9,500-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,700 8,400-8,600 Moong dal super best 8,100-8,700 8,000-8,600 Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,400 7,800-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 7,800-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,900 6,100-6,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,300 2,600-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius (80.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)