Nagpur, July 31 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local miller amid good arrival from producing belt. Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend on NCDEX also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram super best bold and medium best recovered strongly on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar black reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,400, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,600-9,300, Gram - 2,200-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,200-3,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,910 2,440-2,970 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,550 3,800-4,660 Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-3,900 3,600-3,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,200-3,400 3,100-3,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Desi gram Raw 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Gram Filter new 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-6,950 6,800-6,950 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950 Tuar Gavarani 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,850 4,600-4,800 Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,000-8,200 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,450 6,200-6,450 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,700 8,400-8,600 Moong dal super best 8,100-8,700 8,000-8,600 Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,400 7,800-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,300-8,700 8,300-8,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,900 2,750-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,300 2,600-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 69 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Nagpanchami.