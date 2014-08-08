Nagpur, Aug 8 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Reports about weak monsoon in this season, notable rise on NCDEX and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar black reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good arrival from producing regions. * Wheat varieties firmed up in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid restricted supply from producing belts like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,600, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,000-7,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,400-9,100, Gram - 2,400-2,500, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,255-2,930 2,225-2,840 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,200-4,895 Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,500 3,500-3,500 Desi gram Raw 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950 Tuar Gavarani 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Tuar Karnataka 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,300-8,600 Masoor dal best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,660 Masoor dal medium 6,150-6,350 6,150-6,350 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal super best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,800 7,200-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,600 3,350-3,600 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,500-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,600-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,100-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,100 4,600-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)