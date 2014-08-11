Nagpur, Aug 11 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses, reports about weak monsoon in this season which activated stockists and thin overseas supply also pushed up these commodities, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties jacked up in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from local millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties zoomed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak overseas supply. As per expectation, low monsoon and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also helped to pushed up prices. * Udid varieties too reported strong in open market on festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-5,000, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,800, Udid at 7,200-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,000-7,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,400-9,100, Gram - 2,500-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,700-3,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,225-3,000 2,200-2,890 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,400-4,990 4,300-4,870 Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,800-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,400-3,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,550 3,500-3,500 Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,920 2,750-2,800 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,200-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,200-7,400 7,000-7,100 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,800-6,900 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,400-6,600 6,100-6,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,200 5,700-5,950 Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 4,800-4,900 Tuar Karnataka 5,200-5,300 4,950-5,100 Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Masoor dal best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,660 Masoor dal medium 6,150-6,350 6,150-6,350 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal super best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,200-8,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,200-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,600 5,500-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,600 3,350-3,600 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,150-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,600 4,800-5,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.. Rainfall : 8.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)