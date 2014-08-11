Nagpur, Aug 11 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased demand from local millers amid tight
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses,
reports about weak monsoon in this season which activated stockists and thin overseas supply
also pushed up these commodities, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties jacked up in open market here on increased festival season demand
from local traders amid weak supply from local millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties zoomed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders
amid weak overseas supply. As per expectation, low monsoon and healthy rise in
Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also helped to pushed up prices.
* Udid varieties too reported strong in open market on festival season demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-5,000, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,800, Udid at 7,200-7,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,000-7,400, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,400-9,100, Gram - 2,500-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,700-3,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,225-3,000 2,200-2,890
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,400-4,990 4,300-4,870
Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,800-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,400-3,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,550 3,500-3,500
Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,920 2,750-2,800
Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,200-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,200-7,400 7,000-7,100
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,800-6,900 6,500-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,400-6,600 6,100-6,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,200 5,700-5,950
Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 4,800-4,900
Tuar Karnataka 5,200-5,300 4,950-5,100
Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Masoor dal best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,660
Masoor dal medium 6,150-6,350 6,150-6,350
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal super best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,200-8,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,200-7,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,600 5,500-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,600 3,350-3,600
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,150-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 4,000-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,600 4,800-5,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a..
Rainfall : 8.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)