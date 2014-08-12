Nagpur, Aug 12 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high
moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices
and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered further in open market on renewed demand from local traders
amid thin supply from producing regions. Poor monsoon in the region also activated
stockists.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready segment.
* Wheat Lokwan recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin
supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-5,000, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,800, Udid at 7,200-7,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,000-7,400, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,400-9,100, Gram - 2,500-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,700-3,900
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,200-2,900 2,250-2,990
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,500-4,850
Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550
Desi gram Raw 2,900-2,980 2,850-2,925
Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200
Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar Karnataka 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Masoor dal best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Masoor dal medium 6,150-6,350 6,150-6,350
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal super best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,600 5,600-6,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-3,000 2,800-2,950
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,500 3,250-3,500
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,800-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,150-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 4,000-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,600 4,800-5,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a..
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)