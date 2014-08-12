Nagpur, Aug 12 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered further in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. Poor monsoon in the region also activated stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. * Wheat Lokwan recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-5,000, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,800, Udid at 7,200-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,000-7,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,400-9,100, Gram - 2,500-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,700-3,900 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,200-2,900 2,250-2,990 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,500-4,850 Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550 Desi gram Raw 2,900-2,980 2,850-2,925 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar Karnataka 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Masoor dal best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Masoor dal medium 6,150-6,350 6,150-6,350 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal super best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,600 5,600-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-3,000 2,800-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,500 3,250-3,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,800-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,150-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,600 4,800-5,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)