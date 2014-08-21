Nagpur, Aug 21 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid restricted arrival from producing belt. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, no sign of monsoon revival and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Wheat varieties moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,200-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,700-9,400, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-3,180 2,370-3,030 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,400-4,890 4,400-4,850 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,550-3,650 3,550-3,650 Desi gram Raw 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Gram Filter new 3,500-3,750 3,500-3,750 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-6,900 6,400-6,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Gavarani 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuar Karnataka 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,600 5,600-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-3,000 2,800-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,500 3,250-3,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 2,150-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,600-1,900 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,600 4,800-5,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,000 10,400-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 61 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)