Nagpur, Oct 28 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Udid varieties reported higher in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * Major wheat varieties moved down in open market here on poor buying support from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,700, Tuar dal - 7,100-7,400, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,410-2,900 2,340-2,830 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,950-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,850-4,200 3,850-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550 Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,850 2,900-2,850 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,150-7,250 7,150-7,250 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,150-7,250 7,150-7,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,850-7,050 6,850-7,050 Tuar Gavarani 5,150-5,250 5,100-5,200 Tuar Karnataka 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Tuar Black 8,300-8,600 8,300-8,600 Masoor dal best 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Moong dal super best 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400 Moong dal Chilka 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,500 7,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 6,900-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,200-6,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,900-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,800 4,800-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)