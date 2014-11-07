Nagpur, Nov 7 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market in absence of buyers good arrival from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid healthy supply from overseas market. * Rice varieties reported strong in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,700, Tuar dal - 7,100-7,400, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,890 2,400-2,980 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,950-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,850-4,250 3,850-4,250 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Desi gram Raw 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,700-7,850 7,700-7,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,350-7,550 7,350-7,550 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,150-7,250 7,150-7,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,850-7,050 6,850-7,050 Tuar Gavarani 5,200-5,300 5,300-5,400 Tuar Karnataka 5,550-5,650 5,650-5,750 Tuar Black 8,400-8,700 8,400-8,700 Masoor dal best 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500 Moong dal super best 8,400-8,700 8,400-8,700 Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,300 8,000-9,300 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-8,750 8,700-8,750 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,300-2,700 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,800 4,800-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,800 5,200-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius (59.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)