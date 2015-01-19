Nagpur, Jan 19 Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good marriage season demeand from local millers amid weak
arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram prices, upward trend in in Madhya
Pradesh gram & tuar prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according
to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid release of stock from
stockists.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties suffered heavily in open market here on lack of demand from local
traders amid healthy supply from producing regions. Release of stock from stockists
also pushed down prices.
* Masoor varieties firmed up in open market on seasonal demand from local traders amid
thin supply from producing belts. Reports about weak production in this season
also activated stockists.
* Udid varieties declined in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid
good supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of Makar Sankranti festival, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,600-3,000 2,600-2,940
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,830-5,055 4,770-5,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750
Desi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,450-3,600
Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Fataka Best 7,750-7,950 8,100-8,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,450-7,650 7,600-7,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,050-7,250 7,100-7,400
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,700 6,500-6,900
Tuar Gavarani New 5,200-5,300 5,400-5,600
Tuar Karnataka 5,600-5,700 5,700-5,800
Tuar Black 8,000-8,400 8,200-8,600
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,400-7,500
Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,100-7,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,200 10,700-11,200
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400
Moong dal Chilka 9,600-10,100 9,600-10,100
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,200-10,700 9,200-10,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-9,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,700-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,400-5,700
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
08.5 degree Celsius (43.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)