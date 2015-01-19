Nagpur, Jan 19 Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good marriage season demeand from local millers amid weak arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram prices, upward trend in in Madhya Pradesh gram & tuar prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties suffered heavily in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid healthy supply from producing regions. Release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. * Masoor varieties firmed up in open market on seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. Reports about weak production in this season also activated stockists. * Udid varieties declined in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of Makar Sankranti festival, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,600-3,000 2,600-2,940 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,830-5,055 4,770-5,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,450-3,600 Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Tuar Fataka Best 7,750-7,950 8,100-8,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,450-7,650 7,600-7,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,050-7,250 7,100-7,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,700 6,500-6,900 Tuar Gavarani New 5,200-5,300 5,400-5,600 Tuar Karnataka 5,600-5,700 5,700-5,800 Tuar Black 8,000-8,400 8,200-8,600 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,100-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,200 10,700-11,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400 Moong dal Chilka 9,600-10,100 9,600-10,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,200-10,700 9,200-10,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,700-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,400-5,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.5 degree Celsius (43.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)