Nagpur, Jan 21 Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing belts. Good rise on NCDEX in gram prices, weak overseas tuar arrival, upward trend in
in Madhya Pradesh gram & tuar prices and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted
prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered in open market here on good demand from local traders amid
tight supply from producing belts.
* Rice varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Sharp decline in exports of various varieties of rice also kept pressure on rice
prices here.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,650-3,200 2,600-3,200
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,440-5,480 4,400-5,300
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750
Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550
Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Fataka Best 7,750-7,950 7,750-7,950
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,450-7,650 7,450-7,650
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,050-7,250 7,050-7,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700
Tuar Gavarani New 5,230-5,370 5,200-5,300
Tuar Karnataka 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Tuar Black 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,850 10,500-10,850
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,400-9,900 9,400-9,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,200-10,700 9,200-10,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,700-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,200-2,350
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,300-2,500
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 4,200-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,400-5,700
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-11,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,500 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,700 4,400-4,700
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,300-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 28 and 13 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in marke