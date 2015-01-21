Nagpur, Jan 21 Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Good rise on NCDEX in gram prices, weak overseas tuar arrival, upward trend in in Madhya Pradesh gram & tuar prices and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered in open market here on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Rice varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Sharp decline in exports of various varieties of rice also kept pressure on rice prices here. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,650-3,200 2,600-3,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,440-5,480 4,400-5,300 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550 Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Tuar Fataka Best 7,750-7,950 7,750-7,950 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,450-7,650 7,450-7,650 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,050-7,250 7,050-7,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Tuar Gavarani New 5,230-5,370 5,200-5,300 Tuar Karnataka 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Tuar Black 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,850 10,500-10,850 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,400-9,900 9,400-9,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,200-10,700 9,200-10,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,200-2,350 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,300-2,500 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 4,200-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,400-5,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-11,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,500 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,700 4,400-4,700 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,300-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in marke