Nagpur, Jan 22 Gram and tuar prices showed upward trendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased seasonal buying support from local
millers amid thin arrival from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX in gram prices, restricted
overseas supply, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh gram & tuar prices and enquiries from
South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw moved down marginally in open market in absence of buyers amid high
moisture content arrival.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Jowar varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders
amid increased supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,500-3,060 2,500-3,300
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,600-5,560 4,500-5,480
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750
Desi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,450-3,550
Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Fataka Best 7,750-7,950 7,750-7,950
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,450-7,650 7,450-7,650
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,050-7,250 7,050-7,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700
Tuar Gavarani New 5,230-5,370 5,230-5,370
Tuar Karnataka 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Tuar Black 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,850 10,500-10,850
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,400-9,900 9,400-9,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,200-10,700 9,200-10,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,400-5,700
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-11,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,500 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,700 4,200-4,700
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,100-2,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.4 degree Celsius (52.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)