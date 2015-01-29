Nagpur, Jan 29 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local traders amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, good overseas tuar arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment in thin trading activitiy, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Major rice varieties reported strong in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,430-3,190 2,490-3,220 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,600-5,400 4,600-5,520 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter new 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Gram Kabuli 8,800-9,900 8,800-9,900 Gram Pink 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Tuar Fataka Best 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,250-7,400 7,250-7,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Gavarani New 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Tuar Karnataka 5,600-5,650 5,700-5,750 Tuar Black 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,600-9,500 8,600-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,100 7,800-8,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,300-2,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,100-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,800 4,400-5,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-11,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,500 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,750 4,100-4,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.7 degree Celsius (56.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)