Nagpur, Feb 2 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported strong in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders. Reports about weak production of gram in this season also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties zoomed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders. Restricted overseas supply also activated stockists. * Moong varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Udid varieties firmed up again in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,100-5,300, Tuar dal - 7,600-7,800, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,900-8,200, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,100-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice, other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,850-3,340 2,850-3,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,600-5,365 4,500-5,550 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,350-4,450 4,250-4,350 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,550-3,650 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter new 3,800-4,100 3,700-4,000 Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,250 7,900-8,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,700-8,000 7,500-7,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,400-7,600 7,250-7,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,800-7,000 6,600-6,800 Tuar Gavarani New 5,400-5,500 5,300-5,400 Tuar Karnataka 5,650-5,750 5,600-5,650 Tuar Black 8,100-8,500 7,900-8,300 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,600 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,100 10,000-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,550 8,800-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,600-9,500 8,600-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,850 8,500-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,250 7,800-8,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,800 4,500-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-11,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,500 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,750 4,200-4,750 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 09.6 degree Celsius (49.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)