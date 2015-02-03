Nagpur, Feb 3 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid tight supply
from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered further in open market on renewed demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Moong Chamki and watana varieties recovered strongly in open market on marriage
season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,100-5,300, Tuar dal - 7,600-7,800, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,900-8,200, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,100-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice, other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,700-3,610 2,700-3,480
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,650-5,360 4,570-5,360
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750
Desi gram Raw 3,600-3,700 3,550-3,650
Gram Filter new 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,250 8,100-8,250
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Gavarani New 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Tuar Karnataka 5,650-5,750 5,650-5,750
Tuar Black 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500
Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,600 10,400-10,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,100 9,800-10,100
Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,550 8,800-9,550
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,500 8,600-9,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,850 8,600-8,850
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,250 8,000-8,250
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,500-4,000
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,800 4,500-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-11,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,500 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,750 4,200-4,750
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.1 degree Celsius (53.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)