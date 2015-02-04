Nagpur, Feb 4 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and frequent enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. TUAR * Tuar gavarani declined marginally in open market in absence of buyers amid increased overseas arrival. * Major rice varieties reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Reports about declined in exports also kept pressure on new rice prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,100-5,300, Tuar dal - 7,600-7,800, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,900-8,200, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,100-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,610 2,870-3,610 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,600-5,560 4,600-5,420 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Gram Filter new 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,250 8,100-8,250 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Gavarani New 5,350-5,450 5,400-5,500 Tuar Karnataka 5,650-5,750 5,650-5,750 Tuar Black 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,600 10,400-10,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,100 9,800-10,100 Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,550 8,800-9,550 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,850 8,600-8,850 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,250 8,000-8,250 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,150 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,750 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,800-4,250 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,600 3,900-4,700 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,500-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 9,000-11,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,750 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.9 degree Celsius (57.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)