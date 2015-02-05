Nagpur, Feb 5 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid profit-taking selling by stockis at higher level. Easy condition on NCDEX and increased supply in Madhya Pradesh foodgrain mandi also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered in open market on renewed marriage season demand from local traders amid inadequate supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Wheat mill quality reported down in open market here in absence of buyers amid increased arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,100-5,300, Tuar dal - 7,600-7,800, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,900-8,200, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,100-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,400 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,910-3,550 3,000-3,610 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,560-5,500 4,600-5,650 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,700-3,750 3,600-3,700 Gram Filter new 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,250 8,100-8,250 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Gavarani New 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar Karnataka 5,650-5,750 5,650-5,750 Tuar Black 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,600 10,400-10,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,100 9,800-10,100 Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,550 8,800-9,550 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,850 8,600-8,850 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,250 8,000-8,250 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,600 3,800-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.3 degree Celsius (57.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)