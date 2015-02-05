Nagpur, Feb 5 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid profit-taking selling
by stockis at higher level. Easy condition on NCDEX and increased supply in Madhya Pradesh
foodgrain mandi also affected sentiment, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered in open market on renewed marriage season demand from local
traders amid inadequate supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Wheat mill quality reported down in open market here in absence of buyers amid
increased arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,100-5,300, Tuar dal - 7,600-7,800, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,900-8,200, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,100-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,400
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,910-3,550 3,000-3,610
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,560-5,500 4,600-5,650
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750
Desi gram Raw 3,700-3,750 3,600-3,700
Gram Filter new 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,250 8,100-8,250
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Gavarani New 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450
Tuar Karnataka 5,650-5,750 5,650-5,750
Tuar Black 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500
Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,600 10,400-10,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,100 9,800-10,100
Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,550 8,800-9,550
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,850 8,600-8,850
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,250 8,000-8,250
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,600 3,800-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.3 degree Celsius (57.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
