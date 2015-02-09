Nagpur, Feb 9 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid tight
supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local
traders amid increased supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties quoted strong in open market on good festival and marriage season
demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing region.
* Moong and udid varieties showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of
buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,300-5,500, Tuar dal - 7,800-8,000, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,100-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,700-3,600 2,700-3,490
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,500-5,575 4,500-5,500
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,250 4,350-4,450
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,600 3,350-3,750
Desi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,500-3,600
Gram Filter new 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,800-8,000 7,700-8,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,500-7,700 7,400-7,600
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,900-7,100 6,800-7,000
Tuar Gavarani New 5,450-5,600 5,350-5,450
Tuar Karnataka 5,650-5,800 5,650-5,750
Tuar Black 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,800 10,500-10,900
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,200 10,100-10,300
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,500 8,800-9,550
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,700 8,600-8,850
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,250
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 6,100-6,300
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,600 3,800-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.9 degree Celsius (62.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 17
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)