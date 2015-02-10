Nagpur, Feb 10 Gram and tuar prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing region. * Moong Chamki and watana green moved down in open market here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,300-5,500, Tuar dal - 7,800-8,000, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,100-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,800-3,570 2,700-3,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,600-5,560 4,500-5,500 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Desi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Gram Filter new 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Tuar Gavarani New 5,450-5,600 5,450-5,600 Tuar Karnataka 5,650-5,800 5,650-5,800 Tuar Black 8,200-8,600 8,100-8,500 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,500 8,700-9,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,400 8,800-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,900 3,600-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,600 3,800-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (59.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)