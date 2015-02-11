Nagpur, Feb 11 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak arrival
from producing belts because of heavy unseasonal rains yesterday evening. Sharp rise on NCDEX,
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also helped
to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw and gram filter firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
* Rice Chinoor varieties reported down in open market here in absence of buyers
amid increased supply from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,300-5,500, Tuar dal - 7,800-8,000, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,100-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,800-3,760 2,700-3,530
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,900-5,680 4,700-5,510
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,550
Gram Filter new 3,750-4,050 3,700-4,000
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Tuar Gavarani New 5,450-5,600 5,450-5,600
Tuar Karnataka 5,650-5,800 5,650-5,800
Tuar Black 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,5600
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,500 8,700-9,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,400 8,800-9,400
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,900 3,450-3,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,600 3,800-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,200-4,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.2 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 5.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)