Nagpur, Feb 13 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak
arrival from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX in gram, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar black reported down in open market here in absence of buyers amid high moisture
content arrival.
* Major rice varieties recovered in open market here on increased seasonal demand from
local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya
Pradesh. Damage of crop because of unseasonal rains in all over the region also
activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,300-5,500, Tuar dal - 7,800-8,000, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,100-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,830-3,950 2,800-3,890
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,800-6,000 4,800-5,890
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550
Gram Filter new 3,750-4,050 3,750-4,050
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Tuar Gavarani New 5,500-5,650 5,500-5,650
Tuar Karnataka 5,700-5,850 5,700-5,850
Tuar Black 8,100-8,500 8,200-8,5600
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,500 8,700-9,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,400 8,800-9,400
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,900 3,450-3,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,400-1,600
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,000-2,100
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,200-2,400
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,000-3,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,600-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,800-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,000 4,200-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,000-4,400
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.4 degree Celsius (59.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)