Nagpur, Feb 16 Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and
enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from
local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties touched to a record high in open market here on increased buying
support from local traders. Expectation of weak production of tuar in this season
because of weak monsoon and unseasonal rains also activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,500-5,600, Tuar dal - 8,200-8,400, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,300-3,600, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,000-4,000 2,950-3,890
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,160-5,840 5,000-5,800
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,750 4,500-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,400 4,100-4,250
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,700 3,350-3,650
Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,450-3,550
Gram Filter new 3,850-4,100 3,750-4,050
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 8,500-8,700 8,200-8,400
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,100-8,300 7,800-8,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,200 7,600-7,900
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,400-7,600 7,000-7,200
Tuar Gavarani New 5,600-5,900 5,500-5,650
Tuar Karnataka 5,800-6,000 5,700-5,850
Tuar Black 8,400-8,900 8,100-8,500
Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,400-10,800 10,400-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,500 8,700-9,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,400 8,800-9,400
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,900 3,450-3,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,800-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,000 4,300-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.1 degree Celsius (95.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.1 degree Celsius (55.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Tu