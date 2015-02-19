Nagpur, Feb 19 Gram and tuar prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal demand from local millers amid tight supply
from producing belts. Notable rise on NCDEX in gram, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram gram raw firmed again in open market on increased buying support from local
traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Moong Chamki reported higher in open market on good demand from local traders.
Reports about weak production of moong in this season also activated stockists.
* Watana varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local
traders amid increased supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,500-5,600, Tuar dal - 8,200-8,400, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,300-3,600, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,000-3,980 2,970-3,980
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,400-6,105 5,200-5,940
Moong Auction 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,750 4,600-4,750
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,550-3,650 3,500-3,600
Gram Filter new 3,850-4,100 3,850-4,100
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Tuar Gavarani New 5,650-5,950 5,650-5,950
Tuar Karnataka 5,850-6,050 5,850-6,050
Tuar Black 8,400-8,900 8,400-8,900
Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,200 9,800-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 8,700-9,400 8,700-9,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,400
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,200 7,500-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 3,000-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,850 2,800-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,800-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,000 4,300-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)