Nagpur, Feb 24 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid thin arrival
from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram, weak overseas tuar arrival and reported
demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady here matching the demand and supply position.
TUAR
* Tuar black recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders
amid thin supply from producing belts.
* New rice varieties reported strong in open market here on increased seasonal demand
from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and
Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,700-5,800, Tuar dal - 8,400-8,600, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,000-3,820 2,940-3,800
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,250-5,790 5,200-5,700
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850
Gram Filter new 3,950-4,200 3,950-4,200
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 8,700-8,850 8,500-8,850
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,350-8,550 8,350-8,550
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Tuar Gavarani New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Tuar Karnataka 5,900-6,250 5,900-6,250
Tuar Black 8,500-8,900 8,400-8,900
Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,400-9,600 9,400-9,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,200 7,500-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,200-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 3,900-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,000 4,300-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,100-4,400
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.1 degree Celsius (97.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)