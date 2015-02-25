Nagpur, Feb 25 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high
moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from
stockists also pushed down prices here, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli and gram pink moved down in open market on lack of demand from local
traders amid increased supply from overseas market.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Wheat mill quality suffered heavily in open market here on poor buying support from
local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,700-5,800, Tuar dal - 8,400-8,600, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,000-3,750 3,000-3,830
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,800-5,700 4,900-5,800
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850
Gram Filter new 3,950-4,200 3,950-4,200
Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 8,700-8,850 8,500-8,850
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,350-8,550 8,350-8,550
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Tuar Gavarani New 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Tuar Karnataka 5,900-6,250 5,900-6,250
Tuar Black 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,400-9,600 9,400-9,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,200 7,500-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,000 4,300-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.5 degree Celsius (97.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
