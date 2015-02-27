Nagpur, Feb 27 Gram and tuar prices showed upward tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal demand from local millers amid weak arrival from producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram super best bold and medium best recovered in open market on increased marriage season buying from local traders amid weak supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal firmed up again in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,700-5,800, Tuar dal - 8,400-8,600, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,760 2,940-3,760 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,040-5,900 5,000-5,780 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,750-4,850 4,700-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,350-4,550 4,300-4,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Desi gram Raw 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850 Gram Filter new 3,950-4,200 3,950-4,200 Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 8,700-8,850 8,500-8,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 8,350-8,550 8,350-8,550 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Tuar Gavarani New 5,750-6,050 5,750-6,050 Tuar Karnataka 5,900-6,250 5,900-6,250 Tuar Black 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900 Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,900-9,600 8,900-9,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,200 7,500-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,250-4,450 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,150-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,000 4,300-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.1 degree Celsius (97.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.7 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)