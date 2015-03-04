Nagpur, Mar 4 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram super best bold and medium varieties recovered in open market on Holi festival demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. * Major rice varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,700-5,800, Tuar dal - 8,400-8,600, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of rains in parts of Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,200-3,710 3,200-3,820 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,050-5,910 5,300-6,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-4,800 4,650-4,750 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,150-4,400 4,100-4,350 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Desi gram Raw 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Gram Filter new 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 8,650-8,750 8,650-8,750 Tuar Fataka Medium 8,300-8,450 8,300-8,450 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,250 8,000-8,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Tuar Gavarani New 5,700-6,000 5,750-6,050 Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Black 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900 Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,000-9,700 8,900-9,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,250-4,450 4,250-4,450 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,400-4,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,200-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.2 degree Celsius (57.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)