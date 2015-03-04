Nagpur, Mar 4 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super best bold and medium varieties recovered in open market on Holi festival
demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties quoted static in open market in absence of buyers amid ample stock in
ready position.
* Major rice varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,700-5,800, Tuar dal - 8,400-8,600, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of rains in parts of Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,200-3,710 3,200-3,820
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,050-5,910 5,300-6,000
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-4,800 4,650-4,750
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,150-4,400 4,100-4,350
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Desi gram Raw 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750
Gram Filter new 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 8,650-8,750 8,650-8,750
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,300-8,450 8,300-8,450
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,250 8,000-8,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Tuar Gavarani New 5,700-6,000 5,750-6,050
Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Black 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,700 9,500-9,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,000-9,700 8,900-9,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,250-4,450 4,250-4,450
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,600-2,900
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,300-2,400
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,400-4,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,200-5,700
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.2 degree Celsius (57.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)