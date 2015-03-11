Nagpur, Mar 11 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid increased supply from
producing belts. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled
down prices here, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw declined further in open market on lack of demand from local traders
amid release of stock from stockists.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Batri dal and Lakhodi dal reported strong in open market on good seasonal demand
from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,800-5,900, Tuar dal - 8,500-8,700, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,400-10,700, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,000-3,540 3,000-3,620
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,000-5,870 5,000-5,920
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,350 4,100-4,350
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600
Gram Filter new 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 8,700-8,800 8,700-8,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,350-8,600 8,350-8,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,250 8,000-8,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Gavarani New 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Black 8,700-9,000 8,700-9,000
Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,000-9,700 9,000-9,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,250-4,450
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,450 3,200-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,450-3,800 3,450-3,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.3 degree Celsius (64.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)