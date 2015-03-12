Nagpur, Mar 12 Gram and tuar prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid thin arrival from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on poor demand from local traders amid adequate stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. Thin international tuar arrival also pushed up prices. * Watana varieties reported strong in open market on marriage season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,800-5,900, Tuar dal - 8,500-8,700, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,400-10,700, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,030-3,530 2,940-3,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,200-5,830 5,140-5,830 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,350 4,100-4,350 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Gram Filter new 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 8,700-8,800 8,700-8,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 8,350-8,600 8,350-8,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,250 8,000-8,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Tuar Gavarani New 5,950-6,050 5,900-6,000 Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Black 8,700-9,000 8,700-9,000 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,000-9,700 9,000-9,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,900-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,750-2,850 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,450-4,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.7 degree Celsius (69.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 3.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)