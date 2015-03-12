Nagpur, Mar 12 Gram and tuar prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid thin arrival
from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh rise in Madhya
Pradesh pulses also boosted sentiment, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on poor demand from local traders amid
adequate stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders
amid weak supply from millers. Thin international tuar arrival also pushed up prices.
* Watana varieties reported strong in open market on marriage season demand from local
traders amid thin arrival from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,800-5,900, Tuar dal - 8,500-8,700, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,400-10,700, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,030-3,530 2,940-3,500
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,200-5,830 5,140-5,830
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,350 4,100-4,350
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Gram Filter new 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 8,700-8,800 8,700-8,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,350-8,600 8,350-8,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,250 8,000-8,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Gavarani New 5,950-6,050 5,900-6,000
Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Black 8,700-9,000 8,700-9,000
Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,000-9,700 9,000-9,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,900-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,750-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,500 3,450-4,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.7 degree Celsius (69.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 3.4 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)