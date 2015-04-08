Nagpur, Apr 8 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, weak overseas arrival and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli reported higher in open market on good buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing region. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka showed upward trend in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions. * Lakhodi dal recovered in open market here on good seasonal demand from local traders weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,000-6,100, Tuar dal - 8,700-8,900, Udid at 7,200-7,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,400-8,800, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 3,700-3,900, Gram Super best bold - 4,500-4,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,200-3,860 3,100-3,860 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,300-6,650 5,200-6,600 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Desi gram Raw 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Gram Filter new 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,000-7,000 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 8,900-9,100 8,900-9,100 Tuar Fataka Medium 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Tuar Gavarani New 5,950-6,050 5,900-6,000 Tuar Karnataka 6,350-6,500 6,300-6,450 Tuar Black 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300 Masoor dal best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,200 10,800-11,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,500 Moong dal Chilka 8,900-9,800 8,900-9,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,500 7,800-8,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,875-3,025 2,875-3,025 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,950 2,550-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,500 3,500-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,850 2,400-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,700 3,150-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.7 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a, lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)