Nagpur, Apr 8 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply
from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, weak overseas arrival and reported demand from
South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli reported higher in open market on good buying support from local
traders amid tight supply from producing region.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka showed upward trend in open market on good seasonal
demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions.
* Lakhodi dal recovered in open market here on good seasonal demand from local
traders weak supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,000-6,100, Tuar dal - 8,700-8,900, Udid at 7,200-7,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,400-8,800, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 3,700-3,900, Gram Super best bold - 4,500-4,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,200-3,860 3,100-3,860
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,300-6,650 5,200-6,600
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Desi gram Raw 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750
Gram Filter new 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 8,900-9,100 8,900-9,100
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Tuar Gavarani New 5,950-6,050 5,900-6,000
Tuar Karnataka 6,350-6,500 6,300-6,450
Tuar Black 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300
Masoor dal best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,200 10,800-11,200
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,500
Moong dal Chilka 8,900-9,800 8,900-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,500 7,800-8,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,875-3,025 2,875-3,025
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,950 2,550-2,950
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,500 3,500-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,850 2,400-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,700 3,150-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.7 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a, lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)