Nagpur, Apr 13 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak arrival from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Healthy rise in gram on NCDEX and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed up prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties zoomed up in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Reports about fifteen per cent fall in gram production in this season and continuous unseasonal rains which lashed Vidarbha since past four days also activated stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported strong in open market on good buying support from local traders. Reports weak overseas supply and enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. * Masoor and Udid varieties recovered strongly in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal - 9,000-9,200, Udid at 7,700-7,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,200-9,500, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 3,900-4,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,700-4,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,850 3,000-3,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,200-6,380 5,200-6,280 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,100-5,300 4,900-5,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,800-4,500 4,600-4,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,200-3,400 3,900-4,200 Desi gram Raw 3,900-4,000 3,750-3,850 Gram Filter new 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,300 Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 9,300-9,500 9,250-9,350 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,000-9,200 8,800-9,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,300-8,500 8,200-8,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,800-8,200 7,700-8,000 Tuar Gavarani New 6,100-6,300 5,950-6,050 Tuar Karnataka 6,400-6,600 6,350-6,500 Tuar Black 9,200-9,600 9,000-9,300 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,000-7,200 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,700-6,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-10,000 9,500-9,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,000-9,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,400-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,825-2,975 2,825-2,975 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,500 3,500-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.4 degree Celsius (63.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a, lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)