Nagpur, Apr 15 Gram prices showed firm tendency again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions because of heavy rains yesterday. Notable hike in gram on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw and gram filer reported higher in open market on seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also helped to push up prices. TUAR * Tuar black recovered strongly in open market on good buying support from local traders. Restricted overseas supply also jacked up prices. * Watana varieties zoomed up in open market on good seasonal buying support from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal - 9,000-9,200, Udid at 7,700-7,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,200-9,500, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 3,900-4,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,700-4,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,400-3,850 2,970-3,850 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 5,200-6,380 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Desi gram Raw 3,950-4,050 3,900-4,000 Gram Filter new 4,350-4,550 4,300-4,500 Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Tuar Gavarani New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Karnataka 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Black 9,300-9,600 9,200-9,600 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 2,825-2,975 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,700-2,900 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,500-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.3 degree Celsius (63.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 56 per cent. Rainfall : 14.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)