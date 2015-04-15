Nagpur, Apr 15 Gram prices showed firm tendency again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good demand from local millers amid thin supply from
producing regions because of heavy rains yesterday. Notable hike in gram on NCDEX and reported
demand from South-based millers also boosted prices here, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw and gram filer reported higher in open market on seasonal demand from
local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh
gram prices also helped to push up prices.
TUAR
* Tuar black recovered strongly in open market on good buying support from local
traders. Restricted overseas supply also jacked up prices.
* Watana varieties zoomed up in open market on good seasonal buying support
from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions because of unseasonal
rains.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal - 9,000-9,200, Udid at 7,700-7,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,200-9,500, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 3,900-4,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,700-4,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,400-3,850 2,970-3,850
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 5,200-6,380
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Desi gram Raw 3,950-4,050 3,900-4,000
Gram Filter new 4,350-4,550 4,300-4,500
Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200
Tuar Gavarani New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Karnataka 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Black 9,300-9,600 9,200-9,600
Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 2,825-2,975
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,700-2,900
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,500-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.3 degree Celsius (63.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 56 per cent.
Rainfall : 14.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)