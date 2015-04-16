Nagpur, Apr 16 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX and thin overseas supply and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices here. Unseasonal rains since past four days activated stockists, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani showed upward tendency in open market on good seasonal buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * Major rice varieties reported strong in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Stockists were reportedly active because of unseasonal rains. * In Akola, Tuar - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal - 9,000-9,200, Udid at 7,700-7,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,200-9,500, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 3,900-4,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,700-4,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,280-4,060 3,200-3,950 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,400-6,590 5,200-6,380 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Desi gram Raw 3,950-4,050 3,950-4,050 Gram Filter new 4,350-4,550 4,300-4,500 Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Tuar Gavarani New 6,100-6,300 6,150-6,350 Tuar Karnataka 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Black 9,300-9,600 9,300-9,600 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,800-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,300-2,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,000-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,800 8,000-9,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,300 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,400 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.4 degree Celsius (63.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent. Rainfall : 14.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)