Nagpur, Apr 17 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival Fresh fall on NCDEX, release of stock from stockists and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh
also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super best bold and medium best recovered marginally in open market on renewed
marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Moong Chamki best zoomed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 6,300-6,400, Tuar dal - 9,000-9,200, Udid at 7,700-7,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 9,200-9,500, Moong - 8,800-8,900, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,600-10,900, Gram - 3,900-4,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,700-4,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,000-3,950 3,100-4,440
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,300-6,585 5,390-6,630
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,150-5,350 5,100-5,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,850-5,050 4,800-5,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Desi gram Raw 3,950-4,050 3,950-4,050
Gram Filter new 4,350-4,550 4,300-4,500
Gram Kabuli 6,100-7,100 6,100-7,100
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200
Tuar Gavarani New 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Karnataka 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Black 9,300-9,600 9,300-9,600
Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Moong dal Chilka 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,100-10,000 8,900-10,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,800-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,700 2,450-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,800 8,000-9,800
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,300 6,000-7,300
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.9 degree Celsius (67.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 37 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)